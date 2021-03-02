Raiders FB Alec Ingold 'can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic' to have Derek Carr as their QB

Fullbacks seem to be quite informed on how their quarterbacks are handling outside criticism, but Alec Ingold has taken it to a new level with his outrage related to the rumblings surrounding Derek Carr﻿.

Ingold received word Russell Wilson had reportedly listed the Raiders as a team he'd consider in the event of a trade out of Seattle, which is a nice compliment for what Las Vegas is assembling, but also an assumption the Raiders are looking to move on from Carr. Ingold has heard enough of the talk that Carr isn't good enough for the Raiders. Carr is more than enough for the fullback.

"When you have a quarterback like Derek and a leader like Derek and a guy that puts us in the right situation to win ballgames like Derek does, it's tough to keep reading about how he's on the way out and how someone else is coming in," Ingold said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Look, Derek is going to be the first guy to say he doesn't listen to it. He doesn't buy into it. And in the business of football, he's going to give all the right answers and be polite and everything. But as his teammate, that guy does pretty much everything right and he still gets hated by some people in spite of that. And that's tough."

Carr truly was not the problem for the Raiders in 2020. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, and his 101.4 passer rating was the best of his career -- even better than the Raiders' memorable 2016 campaign. If anything, Carr responded to such rumblings of criticism and uncertainty that surrounded him entering 2020 by putting together a solid season, even if the Raiders didn't end up reaching the postseason.

General manager Mike Mayock pointed elsewhere when asked where the Raiders need to improve, including receiver, which includes first-round pick Henry Ruggs III﻿, who Mayock said must improve in his route running in order to fulfill the expectations set for him by his draft position. Las Vegas also needs to improve defensively, Mayock said.

Carr, meanwhile, is doing what is expected of him for the most part. Should Las Vegas get better in the aforementioned areas, the questions about Carr might disappear.

They better, if you ask Ingold.

"It's the general belief that Derek Carr isn't the guy," Ingold said. "That doesn't make sense to me. I just don't understand it. Because he is the guy. In our locker room, there is a sense of pride that we have our guy and we're gonna ride with our guy.

"That is what bothers me more than anything. I can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic to have this guy as the quarterback. By the way he plays. By the way he competes. By the way he leads. There is a sense of confidence around here that Derek Carr is our quarterback."