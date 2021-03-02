Around the NFL

Raiders FB Alec Ingold 'can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic' to have Derek Carr as their QB

Published: Mar 02, 2021 at 01:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Fullbacks seem to be quite informed on how their quarterbacks are handling outside criticism, but Alec Ingold has taken it to a new level with his outrage related to the rumblings surrounding Derek Carr﻿.

Ingold received word Russell Wilson had reportedly listed the Raiders as a team he'd consider in the event of a trade out of Seattle, which is a nice compliment for what Las Vegas is assembling, but also an assumption the Raiders are looking to move on from Carr. Ingold has heard enough of the talk that Carr isn't good enough for the Raiders. Carr is more than enough for the fullback.

"When you have a quarterback like Derek and a leader like Derek and a guy that puts us in the right situation to win ballgames like Derek does, it's tough to keep reading about how he's on the way out and how someone else is coming in," Ingold said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Look, Derek is going to be the first guy to say he doesn't listen to it. He doesn't buy into it. And in the business of football, he's going to give all the right answers and be polite and everything. But as his teammate, that guy does pretty much everything right and he still gets hated by some people in spite of that. And that's tough."

Carr truly was not the problem for the Raiders in 2020. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, and his 101.4 passer rating was the best of his career -- even better than the Raiders' memorable 2016 campaign. If anything, Carr responded to such rumblings of criticism and uncertainty that surrounded him entering 2020 by putting together a solid season, even if the Raiders didn't end up reaching the postseason.

General manager Mike Mayock pointed elsewhere when asked where the Raiders need to improve, including receiver, which includes first-round pick Henry Ruggs III﻿, who Mayock said must improve in his route running in order to fulfill the expectations set for him by his draft position. Las Vegas also needs to improve defensively, Mayock said.

Carr, meanwhile, is doing what is expected of him for the most part. Should Las Vegas get better in the aforementioned areas, the questions about Carr might disappear.

They better, if you ask Ingold.

"It's the general belief that Derek Carr isn't the guy," Ingold said. "That doesn't make sense to me. I just don't understand it. Because he is the guy. In our locker room, there is a sense of pride that we have our guy and we're gonna ride with our guy.

"That is what bothers me more than anything. I can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic to have this guy as the quarterback. By the way he plays. By the way he competes. By the way he leads. There is a sense of confidence around here that Derek Carr is our quarterback."

Carr will remain Las Vegas' quarterback in 2021, even if his backup might be on the move. He'll get another chance to silence the doubters -- and he can count on Ingold to get up on a soapbox to proclaim his excellence whenever prompted.

Related Content

news

Dolphins inform LB Kyle Van Noy he will be released

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Miami has informed linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy that﻿ he will be released after one season.
news

Jadeveon Clowney expected to be cleared in April, could delay signing with new team

Once a highly-touted edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney enters free agency with less hype surrounding his name than last offseason. In addition to his subpar 2020 campaign, a recent surgery could impact Clowney's next FA decision. 
news

J.J. Watt to wear No. 99 for Cardinals after receiving permission from Marshall Goldberg's daughter

﻿J.J. Watt﻿ has received quite the compliment from the family of Cardinals legend Marshall Goldberg. Goldberg's daughter told TMZ Sports she gives Arizona her permission to unretire her father's number in order for Watt to wear it in 2021 and beyond.
news

Despite acquiring Jared Goff, Lions leaving no stones unturned in approach to offseason changes

The Detroit Lions have a culture to change and voids to fill in multiple areas of the team's roster, yet that didn't keep the team's new general manager from throwing a bit of signal-caller bait into the conversation Tuesday.
news

Juszczyk: Garoppolo not concerned with offseason worries about future with 49ers

After a disappointing season, Jimmy Garoppolo has been the subject of many rumors in San Francisco, but his 49ers teammate Kyle Juszczyk doesn't see the QB worrying about his critics.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: J.J. Watt to Cardinals & 101 Top Free Agents

The heroes bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, including J.J. Watt's big move and other QB shuffle talk, and Gregg Rosenthal's list of the Top 101 Free Agents.
news

Roundup: Texans release veteran QB Josh McCown

The storied career of ﻿Josh McCown﻿ is set to add another chapter. The Houston Texans released the 41-year-old quarterback on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire.
news

Bears add former Texas HC Tom Herman to coaching staff

Former University of Texas and University of Houston head coach Tom Herman has joined the Bears as an offensive analyst and special projects assistant, the team announced on Monday.
news

NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt signing with Arizona Cardinals

J.J. Watt is headed west. The three-time NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year announced Monday that he's joining the Arizona Cardinals. The move prompted a slew of reaction on social media from his future teammates and around the league.
news

J.J. Watt agrees to two-year contract with Arizona Cardinals

After weeks of speculation following his departure from the Houston Texans, veteran defensive end J.J. Watt revealed Monday that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals. The team confirmed the move shortly thereafter.
news

Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to aid 80 small businesses in hometown

After a decade and a half of residing in Wisconsin and becoming an all-world quarterback, Aaron Rodgers hasn't forgotten where he came from. The Packers star has donated $1 million to help 80 small businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW