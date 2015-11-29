Raiders edge Titans 24-21 behind Derek Carr's 3 TD passes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Oakland Raiders found a way to pull out a win on a wet, sloppy day. A quarterback with a little bit of experience certainly helped.
Derek Carr threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts with 1:21 left, and the Raiders stopped a three-game skid by edging the Tennessee Titans 24-21 Sunday.
The Titans (2-9) lost for the ninth time in 10 games after rallying to take a 21-17 lead. They thought they had a game-saving play when safety Michael Griffin broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down.
Two plays later, Carr hit Roberts for the winning touchdown. Carr finished with 330 yards and three TDs in his sixth 300-yard passing game this season.
Nate Allen ended the Titans' last chance by intercepting rookie Marcus Mariota with 43 seconds left.
Roberts finished with six catches for 113 yards and two TDs, and rookie Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 115 yards. Khalil Mack had two sacks for the Raiders, who outgained Tennessee 407-249 and held the ball for nearly 35 minutes.
The Titans now have lost 11 straight on their home field and are tied for the third-worst home skid. Mariota threw for 218 yards and three TDs, but he was intercepted twice, with the last one coming with no receiver in the area.
Oakland's mistakes helped Tennessee turn a game where the Raiders had been cruising into a frantic finish.
The Raiders were flagged 11 times for 94 yards with two of those penalties keeping Tennessee TD drives alive, and Carr himself set up the Titans' go-ahead TD by fumbling a snap. Defensive end DaQuan Jones fell on the ball for the Titans, and Mariota threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jalston Fowler to make it 21-17 with 4:41 left.
Carr briefly left the game after taking a shot from Jones on the opening series of the game. But the second-year quarterback returned in time to throw for 187 yards and a touchdown by halftime and Oakland led 10-6 at the break.
The Raiders appeared to be in control when they opened the second half with a 69-yard drive to Carr's second TD, a 10-yarder to Roberts who dodged Titans cornerback Perrish Cox before running in for the score.
