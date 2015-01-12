Raiders eager for second interview with Jack Del Rio

The Raiders really wanted to talk to Jack Del Rio. So much so, in fact, that they reached out moments after the Broncos lost to the Coltson Sunday.
That's the latest from NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, who says the former Jaguars coach will interview on Tuesday. It will be his second with Oakland.
The Broncos defensive coordinator seemed to be a front-runner for a few good jobs in 2014 and that will be no different this year with five head-coaching positions still vacant.
Del Rio and offensive coordinator Adam Gase were both hot names this offseason which will add an interesting subplot to an already fascinating Broncos offseason.
Will Peyton Manning return? Will his decision have a domino effect? Will he want to play for a new offensive coordinator? Will Denver want high-priced veterans on defense without Del Rio around to coach them, and without the promise of quite possibly the best quarterback in NFL history leading them to the playoffs every year?
The bonus for Del Rio, of course, is that he would be interviewing for a job that has plenty of promising young talent on defense. Though the Raiders are nearly barren on offense, and would require a home-run hire at quarterbacks coach in order to take Derek Carr to the next level, he'd have something to start with.
Moving from behind the shadows in Denver is a no-brainer.
The question now becomes: Is this the right choice for Oakland? Should they view Del Rio as a markedly better hire than someone like Tony Sparano, Pat Shurmur, Pep Hamilton or Mike Shanahan?
