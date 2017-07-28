Around the NFL

Raiders' Donald Penn holding out for 'top-10' money

Published: Jul 28, 2017 at 07:46 AM
Marc Sessler

Holdout fever is sweeping California.

While Aaron Donald looms as a no-show for the Rams, offensive tackle Donald Penn is officially staging a holdout in Oakland.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Penn is unhappy with his contract, per a source, noting that the 34-year-old bookend wants to be paid "among the top-10 left tackles in football."

Penn shared that same sentiment during a phone call with NFL Network's Willie McGinest on Friday.

"He wants to probably be paid in the top-10. He's not looking to be the highest paid, the top-5 highest paid. He just wants the respect of what he's done on the field," McGinest said during Friday's addition of NFL Total Access. "Stop looking at his age, he's like, don't mention his age, look at my production and what I've done. And if I'm in the top-10, then I can probably be comfortable with that.

"He feels like the extension that he got a couple years ago -- the 11.8 or 11.9 for two years -- was pretty much a bargain. And he figured that in good faith they would come back and re-do his deal because they understand what his worth to that team and what he does for that team."

Penn, 34, has served as a durable presence for the Raiders, starting 48 straight games for the team and not missing a regular-season start since his rookie campaign with the Bucs in 2007.

With Oakland viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, players up and down the roster will seek reward for their role in turning the franchise around.

Few of those players are more important than Derek Carr's primary protector. Penn is bound to get a raise.

