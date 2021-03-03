Around the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders discussing potential Trent Brown trade

Published: Mar 03, 2021 at 03:26 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Trent Brown﻿'s time with the Raiders may soon be coming to an end.

Las Vegas has had talks about potentially dealing the big-money offensive tackle this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per an informed source.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock declined to commit to Brown on the Raiders' roster in 2021 during a Wednesday media session with reporters.

"If Trent is in shape and stays committed, there's not a better right tackle out there," he said, per ESPN.

Added Mayock, "The jury is still out here, he's under contract. We believe in the talent of that player. There would be nothing finer than having Trent Brown protecting Derek Carr in the season opener. But the jury is still out."

Brown, 27, would account for a $14 million cap hit in 2021 should he remain on the roster, which is second to Carr's $22 million.

It's been less than two years since the former 49ers and Patriots tackle inked a four-year, $66 million deal ($36.75 million guaranteed) as a free agent, making him the NFL's highest-paid lineman at the time.

So far, Brown's tenure with the franchise has not quite matched the type of expectations that came with his contract. Brown played in just five games in 2020 due to conditioning issues, injuries and repeated COVID-19 list designations.

Injuries also limited Brown to 11 games in his first season with the club but it didn't prevent him from earning his first Pro Bowl nod. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown allowed only one sack in 326 pass-blocking snaps in 2019.

Brown is not due any guaranteed money over the next two seasons, but it would likely take a contract restructure to move him. If no suitors emerge, Brown could be cut, freeing him up to choose his next team.

Related Content

news

Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock would 'pound the table' for Derek Carr: 'We couldn't be happier with him'

If Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's comments to media members on Wednesday are any indication, Las Vegas doesn't intend to send starting QB Derek Carr packing via trade, not after a career-best campaign.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: No looming deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to make decision on his future

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the start of the league year is not a deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to decide on whether he'll return, adding the venerated pass-catcher deserves to make the call on his own time, Omar Ruiz reports.
news

Lions signing former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Chargers and Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 24.
news

NFL owners to consider rule that makes roughing the passer penalties reviewable

There are a few notable rule proposals that will be up for debate when NFL owners convene for the Annual League Meeting later this month. NFL Network's Judy Battista reports owners are expected to consider making roughing the passer reviewable and potentially having overtime revert back to sudden death.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'will answer' if teams call about trading for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold remains one of the Jets' biggest questions as the offseason begins to fully commence. General manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the team would listen to calls pertaining to its heavily scrutinized QB.
news

Darren Waller: 'No more excuses' for Raiders, who 'have to make the playoffs' in 2021

The Raiders can officially feel things heating up around them after missing the playoffs again. Star tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ is well aware of this and isn't shying from the reasonable expectation of his team.
news

Roundup: Saints extend safety J.T. Gray, restructure DT David Onyemata's contract

The Saints are getting necessarily busy on the financial front as they try to work their way toward the salary cap and attempt to get under it. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
news

Tom Brady explains Super Bowl boat parade Lombardi toss: 'This seems really fun to do'

Bucs QB Tom Brady pulled off a daring Lombardi Trophy toss during his team's Super Bowl boat parade. According to the legendary signal-caller, failing to successfully do so never crossed his mind.
news

Lions' Campbell to make sure Duce Staley is 'primed and ready' to become a head coach

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a glowing review of his new assistant coach on Tuesday, telling reporters Duce Staley will become a head coach once given the opportunity.
news

Bears GM Ryan Pace on Allen Robinson: 'We want to keep our good players'

Chicago general manager Ryan Pace, when speaking about bringing back WR Allen Robinson, said "we want to keep our good players," but "have to do what's best for the Bears," as it relates to the wideout's contract. As for the team's QB situation, well, "everything's on the table."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW