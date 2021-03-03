Las Vegas Raiders discussing potential Trent Brown trade

Trent Brown﻿'s time with the Raiders may soon be coming to an end.

Las Vegas has had talks about potentially dealing the big-money offensive tackle this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per an informed source.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock declined to commit to Brown on the Raiders' roster in 2021 during a Wednesday media session with reporters.

"If Trent is in shape and stays committed, there's not a better right tackle out there," he said, per ESPN.

Added Mayock, "The jury is still out here, he's under contract. We believe in the talent of that player. There would be nothing finer than having Trent Brown protecting Derek Carr in the season opener. But the jury is still out."

Brown, 27, would account for a $14 million cap hit in 2021 should he remain on the roster, which is second to Carr's $22 million.

It's been less than two years since the former 49ers and Patriots tackle inked a four-year, $66 million deal ($36.75 million guaranteed) as a free agent, making him the NFL's highest-paid lineman at the time.

So far, Brown's tenure with the franchise has not quite matched the type of expectations that came with his contract. Brown played in just five games in 2020 due to conditioning issues, injuries and repeated COVID-19 list designations.

Injuries also limited Brown to 11 games in his first season with the club but it didn't prevent him from earning his first Pro Bowl nod. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown allowed only one sack in 326 pass-blocking snaps in 2019.