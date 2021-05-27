Around the NFL

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Published: May 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

When the Raiders used the 17th overall pick to select Alabama offensive lineman ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was a decision that drew quite a bit of head-scratching.

However, the Raiders' drafts in head coach Jon Gruden's second regime have largely come under fire dating back to 2019 and that all starts with the Silver and Black reaching up for Clemson pass rusher ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿.

Unfairly shouldered with the pressure of replacing ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ after the Pro Bowler was traded to the Bears, Ferrell was taken fourth overall and hasn't produced the numbers Raiders rooters had hoped to see. Nevertheless, Ferrell is adamant about being himself and that the statistics -- or lack thereof -- don't tell the complete story of his impact.

"I think the biggest thing for me is, in the big scheme of things is just not growing weary," Ferrell told reporters Wednesday. "I think the No. 1 thing is, I've got tape of me dominating games. I've got practice film of me killing it in practice. And for a lot of people, the results is going to come. I've got stats, but they're not the dominant stats that everybody wants to see from myself because they know I can get them. It's cool, but at the same time, I've got to stay patient, stay disciplined. At times it does get tough because you're like, 'Dag, man, I just want to have the numbers.'"

The numbers Ferrell does have -- through 26 games (all starts) over two seasons -- are 18 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Stats do not always tell the whole tale and Ferrell's 76.1 Pro Football Focus grade for 2020 was 16th among edge rushers. It was a huge improvement from his No. 76 spot and 62.3 grade in 2019.

Regardless, Ferrell and Co. have to improve some numbers. The 2020 Raiders defense was 29th in sacks, 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed. That added up to an 8-8 campaign that was the franchise's fourth season in a row failing to make the playoffs.

"All of us are tired of losing," Ferrell said. "It's not just the fact that we're losing, it's the fact we get right there to the playoffs and just can't get over the hump."

Now, Ferrell and the defense will look to regroup and improve under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Ferrell characterized the new defense as less thinking and more action -- along with more responsibility.

"It puts a lot of responsibility on guys, but I feel like going into my third year, this team is mature enough to take on that role," Ferrell said.

How well Ferrell has performed on the field is debatable, but the end results are not.

While a lack of sacks might not be all that important in the grand scheme of things, the defense as a whole has sputtered and the team's ended its year in the regular season for far too long.

Ferrell is steadfast that the track he's on is the right one, though, and believes the previously elusive results will be found in the future.

"I'm putting the work in every day. But I think it's me staying disciplined, staying true to myself, not trying to be outside of myself. I know who I am as a player and the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off," Ferrell said. "So, just staying disciplined and being myself every single day. Be the same person every single day regardless of what anybody got to say, regardless of the circumstances, just come in work hard and try to get this team to a Super Bowl."

Related Content

news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW