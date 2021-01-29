Raiders DE Maxx Crosby reveals he played through broken hand, torn labrum in 2020

The fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan has been one of general manager Mike Mayock's better finds in his time with the Raiders.

"Maxx Crosby played through some injuries last year that a lot of people wouldn't," Mayock said this week, via the team's official site. "No excuses, but we had so much COVID, so much injuries."Crosby hasn't missed a game in his two professional seasons, recording 86 tackles (30 for loss), five passes defensed and four forced fumbles to go along with his 17 sacks. He's been a model of consistency, posting nearly identical numbers in the two campaigns.