Around the NFL

Raiders DC: Goal for Bruce Irvin is double-digit sacks

Published: Jul 10, 2018 at 12:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bruce Irvin tied a career high with eight sacks in 2017. New Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is planning for the veteran edge rusher to get over the double-digit hump finally.

"I knew he was a really gifted rusher," Guenther said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "Just coming here, I thought his best assets for us was to go forward rather than go backwards. He's done a good job with what we're asking him to do in the base fronts.

"Obviously, we know what he can do as a pass-rusher. Hopefully, we can get him over a double-digit [sack] mark this year. That's the goal for him."

Irvin has been productive opposite Khalil Mack in two seasons in Oakland, earning 15 sacks, 115 tackles, four passes defended and 10 forced fumbles in an outside linebacker role. As a part-time pass rusher, Irvin earned 40 QB pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus, 14th among linebackers.

Irvin initially played an edge-rusher role as a rookie in Seattle, earning eight sacks, before moving to outside linebacker for the Seahawks. In Guenther's new defense in Oakland, Irvin will return to being primarily a pass rusher off the edge.

With Mack and Irvin as a potent one-two punch, the Raiders will look for a third-fiddle primarily from a group of rookies on the defensive line in Arden Key (edge), P.J. Hall (tackle) and Maurice Hurst (tackle) to push the pocket.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill's future in Tennessee: 'He's our quarterback'

Despite the public doubt that Ryan Tannehill is in the Titans' plans for the future, general manager Jon Robinson said this week that the 33-year-old quarterback is safely entrenched as Nashville's north star.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons plans to go 'hard as heck' in Pro Bowl: 'Like Sean Taylor out in that joint'

Looking to wrap a bow on his stellar rookie season, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons aims to showcase his skills in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. 
news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan aims to 'strengthen' football operations, 'add brainpower' 

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Saturday during head coach Doug Pederson's introductory news conference that the team has notified the NFL it plans to hire an executive vice president of football operations and will also add someone to the staff to work under general manager Trent Baalke. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'excited,' 'happy' to play for offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell 

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about the prospects of being coached by the offensive-minded Kevin O'Connell. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW