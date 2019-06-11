Raiders DC: Clelin Ferrell perfect for their scheme

Playing in Cincinnati, Dunlap is one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL. If he wore a star on his helmet, the dude's picture would be on multiple cereal boxes. Despite turning 30, Dunlap still generates boatloads of pressure, earning at least 7.5 sacks each of the past six seasons. The edge rusher owns the most sacks in Bengals history with 72.5 since the league started counting the statistic in 1982 (he would reportedly be second if you went back and counted Eddie Edwards' sacks before that date). Dunlap enjoyed his best seasons under Guenther, earning Pro Bowl bids in 2015 and 2016. Johnson also enjoyed several successful seasons under Guenther and generated 44.5 sacks for his career, though his production has trailed of late.