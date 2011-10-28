Raiders' Davis died of heart failure three days after throat surgery

Published: Oct 28, 2011 at 02:17 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The cause of former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis' death has been determined to have been heart failure.

The death certificate issued by Alameda County says Davis died at age 82 at 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 8 from an abnormal heart rhythm, congestive heart failure and a heart muscle disease.

He died at the Oakland Airport Hilton, where he lived during much of the football season.

According to the certificate, Davis also had a form of skin cancer and had undergone throat surgery three days before his death. He also underwent heart surgery in 1996.

The details of the death certificate were first reported by TMZ.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2023 Win Totals O/U with Bill Barnwell

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler bring you the 2023 edition of ATN's NFL Team Win Totals Over/Under draft. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 
news

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'very thankful' Jaguars passed on him at No. 1

Many thought the Jaguars would select Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, they went with Travon Walker and Hutchinson is happy they did and that he landed in Detroit. 
news

Move the Sticks: Expectations for rookie tight ends; pivotal rookies in each division with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, discussing what production we can expect from rookie tight ends and identifying pivotal rookies within each division.