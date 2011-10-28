Raiders' Davis died of heart failure three days after throat surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The cause of former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis' death has been determined to have been heart failure.
The death certificate issued by Alameda County says Davis died at age 82 at 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 8 from an abnormal heart rhythm, congestive heart failure and a heart muscle disease.
He died at the Oakland Airport Hilton, where he lived during much of the football season.
According to the certificate, Davis also had a form of skin cancer and had undergone throat surgery three days before his death. He also underwent heart surgery in 1996.
The details of the death certificate were first reported by TMZ.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press