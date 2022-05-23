Around the NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller on former teammate Bryan Edwards: 'Great things in store' for WR in Atlanta

Published: May 23, 2022 at 08:18 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Las Vegas Raiders have no shortage of offensive weapons to write home about following their offseason acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, but the team's star tight end, Darren Waller, is still singing the praises of a pass catcher who recently departed Sin City.

Bryan Edwards will be taking the field for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 thanks to a mid-May trade between the two clubs, and Waller believes his former teammate has all the tools at his disposal to excel.

"I really like Bryan a lot just as a human being and as a football player," Waller said in an interview with Austin Boyd of Heavy.com. "(His) contested catch ability is elite, and I feel like he can only continue to grow as a player as he gets more and more opportunities -- you see it in the games where he got opportunities."

Edwards never shined as brightly in his chances as the Raiders likely foresaw when the team selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Still, the South Carolina product flashed enough potential to generate interest from the wideout-starved Falcons, whose leading returning wide receiver from last season, Olamide Zaccheaus, tallied 31 receptions.

Edwards possesses a field-stretching ability that the Falcons wide receivers room sorely lacked during quarterback Matt Ryan’s final year with the team. Marcus Mariota will be the new man under center, and he will benefit from Edwards' career mark of 17 yards per reception -- a whopping 3.9 yards per catch more than Atlanta's best wide receiver in that category last year.

"A change of scenery -- it can be one of the best things that can ever happen to you," Waller said. "It's not necessarily about what happens along the journey, it's more so about your response to what happens. And I feel like he's somebody that is mentally and physically capable of responding in a big way, and I'm excited to follow his career and see how it unfolds because I think great things are in store for him."

At this point in his NFL journey, Edwards is flying under the radar compared to the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft, WR Drake London, and second-year TE Kyle Pitts. Those two cornerstone pieces rightfully stand out as the primary beacon for Falcons fans seeking hope in the gloom of the post-Ryan era.

However, if he responds to his personal change of scenery in the way his former teammate knows is possible, Edwards could very well carve out a role and reach his ceiling during his career's second act.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

Veteran tight end Tyler Kroft has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent.

news

Chase Winovich sees trade to Browns as possibly 'the best thing to ever happen to me'

Newly acquired Browns pass rusher Chase Winovich enters the next chapter of his NFL career with a position switch, a new haircut and a positive attitude.

news

49ers' Kittle glad he won't have final say on QB battle between Garoppolo, Lance: 'It's a toss-up for me'

49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.

news

Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year, $11 million deal

Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms for a return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW