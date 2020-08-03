Raiders cutting former second-round pick P.J. Hall

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from former second-round pick P.J. Hall after just two seasons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are releasing Hall, per a source informed of the decision.

A 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston State, Hall joined the Raiders with excellent college production, superb athleticism and a very good testing profile during the pre-draft process.

The defensive tackle started 12 of 16 games played in 2019, compiling 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles along with three QB hits.

The addition of Maliek Collins this offseason likely would have pushed Hall to a backup role. Instead, the Raiders will move on altogether.

Hall joined the Raiders in the last draft class before GM Mike Mayock joined the team, but with the presumption that coach Jon Gruden steered the 2018 draft, this isn't simply a case of a team jettisoning a high pick from a previous general manager.