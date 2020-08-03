Around the NFL

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 08:10 AM

Raiders cutting former second-round pick P.J. Hall

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from former second-round pick P.J. Hall after just two seasons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are releasing Hall, per a source informed of the decision.

A 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston State, Hall joined the Raiders with excellent college production, superb athleticism and a very good testing profile during the pre-draft process.

The defensive tackle started 12 of 16 games played in 2019, compiling 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles along with three QB hits.

The addition of Maliek Collins this offseason likely would have pushed Hall to a backup role. Instead, the Raiders will move on altogether.

Hall joined the Raiders in the last draft class before GM Mike Mayock joined the team, but with the presumption that coach Jon Gruden steered the 2018 draft, this isn't simply a case of a team jettisoning a high pick from a previous general manager.

Given Hall's pre-draft profile and natural ability, he'll likely land another gig elsewhere in 2020, especially given all the opt-outs we've seen at the DT position this year.

Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'fighting for second place'
news

Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'fighting for second place'

The Saints are coming off back-to-back-to-back NFC South championships. With Tom Brady entering the division, joining the Buccaneers, some predict that dominance to end. Saints star DE Cam Jordan thinks chatter like that is premature. 
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Colts 34-7. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints' Michael Thomas thinks he can break receptions record again

Michael Thomas set the record with 149 receptions last season. On Sunday, the Saints wide receiver said he thinks he can break the record again this season.
Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman looks on prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
news

Vikings, GM Spielman finalizing multi-year contract extension

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman are closing in on a multi-year contract extension. 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. 
New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space
news

New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space

New York Jets guard Brian Winters, the longest-tenured player on the team, was released on Sunday. The move cleared cap space for the Jets and could prompt another move in the near future.
Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Jaguars announced that quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season
news

New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season

Former Packers wideout Geronimo Allison, who signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions this offseason, has opted out of the 2020 campaign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per an informed source. He added that Allison has a child on the way.
Packers' Matt LaFleur sees Aaron Rodgers staying 'for a really long time'
news

Packers' Matt LaFleur sees Aaron Rodgers staying 'for a really long time'

Aaron Rodgers believes the curtains are closing on his time in Green Bay but coach Matt LaFleur envisions a different conclusion to the gunslinger's saga.
Roundup: Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list
news

Roundup: Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list

The Cleveland Browns have placed receiver Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list. The five-time Pro Bowler is continuining to work his way back from the hip surgery he underwent in February.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) licks his fingers prior to taking the snap during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in New Orleans (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

As COVID precaution, Drew Brees goes cold turkey on finger licking

Through nearly 20 seasons in the NFL, Drew Brees has licked his fingers to grip the ball better. With COVID-19 risks to worry about, Brees said he's gone four months trying to cut the habit.
Texans' J.J. Watt: Body hasn't felt this good since 2014, 2015
news

Texans' J.J. Watt: Body hasn't felt this good since 2014, 2015

J.J. Watt found a silver lining while quarantining over the spring and summer months. The Texans' star defensive end said he feels as good as he has since his prime years. 
