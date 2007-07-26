Raiders cut tight end Anderson, sign defensive end Swancutt

Published: Jul 26, 2007 at 03:16 PM

NAPA, Calif. (AP) -The Oakland Raiders cut tight end Courtney Anderson on Thursday as the team reported to its first training camp under new coach Lane Kiffin.

Anderson, a seventh-round pick out of San Jose State in 2004, started 24 games the past two seasons, making 49 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns. He split time last season with converted wide receiver Randal Williams and was not expected to start this year.

The Raiders used their second-round pick in April's draft on Zach Miller, who should have a chance to earn the starting job during training camp. Oakland also signed free agents Fred Wakefield and Tony Stewart in the offseason.

The Raiders signed defensive end Bill Swancutt, who was waived by Detroit earlier this week.

