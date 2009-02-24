Raiders cut OT Harris and FB Griffith, save $8 million against cap

Published: Feb 24, 2009 at 04:27 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders released veteran offensive tackle Kwame Harris and fullback Justin Griffith on Monday, freeing more than $8 million in salary-cap space.

Harris, a first-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2003, joined the Raiders as a free agent last year. He would have collected a $6 million roster bonus had he remained with the team, but Harris struggled late in the season with his blocking and with penalties.

Griffith, who tore up his knee during an Oct. 26 game against the Baltimore Ravens, would have counted just over $1 million against the cap. The Raiders have a replacement on hand in Oren O'Neal.

The Raiders previously released wide receiver Ronald Curry, safety Gibril Wilson and defensive end Kalimba Edwards to help get the team under the projected $123 million salary cap.

Raiders owner Al Davis has now cut ties with almost all the big-money free agents he brought in last offseason, having released cornerback DeAngelo Hall midway through the 2008 season.

The only one remaining is wide receiver Javon Walker, who could be gone before collecting a $5 million bonus payment on March 3. Walker had just 15 catches for 196 yards last season after signing a six-year, $55 million deal. He missed the final seven games of the season with an ankle injury.

