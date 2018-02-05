Raiders cut CB David Amerson after three seasons

Oakland cut the fifth-year cornerback on Monday. Amerson played in and started six games for Oakland this season, recording career lows in passes defensed (4) and tackles (14) while missing most of the year with a foot injury.
Amerson doesn't figure to be unemployed for long. He's scheduled to visit with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and is garnering interest from several other teams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
After signing with Oakland off waivers in 2015, Amerson had a career year, totaling 53 tackles and career highs in passes defended (35) and interceptions (4), was named Pro Football Focus' Most Improved Player and earned what looked to be a $38 million extension. Two years and $13 million later, Amerson is following his former coach, Jack Del Rio, out the door.