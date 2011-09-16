Raiders could be without S Huff, starting receivers vs. Bills

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 01:15 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders free safety Michael Huff's sore groin has prevented him from fully practicing this week. He insists it won't keep him out of Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Huff was limited in Friday's workout and is listed as questionable on Oakland's injury report -- one of several players whose status remained in doubt when the team left for its cross-country flight Friday.

Unlike starting wide receiver Jacoby Ford, who has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, Huff is planning to play.

"I'll be all right," Huff said following practice. "Haven't missed a game in my career. Why start now?"

Oakland couldn't afford to be without Huff for long. Backup strong safety Mike Mitchell has been sidelined since early in training camp because of an upper leg injury. Jerome Boyd hadn't even played a regular season game in the league until last Monday night in Colorado.

And Matt Giordano, whose interception of a Kyle Orton pass just before halftime set up Sebastian Janikowski's NFL record-tying 63-yard field goal against Denver, is on his fourth NFL team in as many seasons.

Coach Hue Jackson is optimistic that Huff -- who signed a $32 million, four-year deal in August to return to Oakland -- can play in Buffalo but declined to say who would start if he can't.

"It will depend on how we start in the backfield," Jackson said. "We have some bodies back there if he can't go. But I feel very comfortable that we'll have all these issues solved and be ready to play this game."

Giordano would likely be tabbed if Huff is unable to play.

It's a good thing Jackson decided to keep seven receivers on his roster.

The other starter, Darrius Heyward-Bey, is questionable with a sore knee while Louis Murphy will sit out his second straight game recovering from a groin injury.

Chaz Schilens, who has a lengthy injury history, Derek Hagan and rookie Denarius Moore are the candidates to replace Ford on the Raiders' first team offense. Hagan, Oakland's leading receiver in the preseason, was inactive for the Week 1 victory in Denver.

Notes: RB Darren McFadden (shoulder) and CB Chris Johnson (groin) are probable. DL Richard Seymour (ribs) and TE Kevin Boss (knee) are questionable.

