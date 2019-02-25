Raiders, Coliseum Authority reach agreement for 2019

The two sides are working out details in time for vote by the Coliseum Authority board on either Friday or next Tuesday, and it will include a team option for 2020 if the stadium in Las Vegas is not ready. The next step would be a city council vote around March 15 and then final approval at the annual league meeting in Phoenix on March 24-27. The team option for the 2020 campaign would have to exercised by April 1 of next year.