Raiders coach Cable seeks arbitration in ex-assistant's civil suit

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable asked a court Thursday to throw out a civil suit filed by a former assistant he allegedly attacked.

In a motion filed in Alameda County Superior Court, Cable argued that Randy Hanson's case against him and the Raiders should be decided in arbitration under NFL rules. Hanson accused Cable of attacking him at a training-camp meeting in August, leaving him with a fractured jaw and broken teeth.

According to a copy of Hanson's contract with the Raiders included in the motion, he agreed to abide by the NFL's constitution and bylaws. According to league bylaws, the commissioner has final jurisdiction to arbitrate disputes between coaches.

The Raiders had previously asked the court to send the case to arbitration. The league also sent a letter to Hanson's attorney, the Raiders and Cable's attorney saying that commissioner Roger Goodell believes this case falls under his jurisdiction.

"If these guys fight in a bar outside the work environment, then the NFL wouldn't have jurisdiction," said Cable's attorney, Ivan Golde. "This was at training camp, in a coaches meeting, with other coaches there and football related. It fits under arbitration. It's unfortunate he's doing this."

Hanson's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Hanson filed the suit in February, alleging that Cable "without warning or provocation" grabbed him during an Aug. 5 coaches meeting at the team's Napa hotel. Cable then threw Hanson against the wall, causing the left side of his face to strike a table, then hit him while he was on the floor, the lawsuit said.

The Napa County district attorney declined to prosecute Cable, citing inconsistencies in Hanson's story that weren't corroborated by the three assistant coaches who were in the room.

Hanson's suit said the Raiders made only a cursory investigation of the attack and ratified Cable's conduct by failing to discipline him and by not allowing Hanson to remain as an assistant coach.

A hearing is scheduled for May 13.

