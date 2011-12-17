Raiders CB Johnson done for season after sister fatally shot

Published: Dec 17, 2011 at 08:40 AM

The Oakland Raiders have placed veteran cornerback Chris Johnson on the reserve/non-football illness list, the team announced Saturday.

The designation doesn't come as a surprise after Johnson left the team Dec. 7 in the wake of a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, that left his sister dead and his mother wounded.

Johnson, in his eighth NFL season, started the first three games of the season for Oakland before missing the next eight. He returned Dec. 4 against the Miami Dolphins, three days before news of the tragedy broke.

The Raiders signed defensive end Mason Brodine to take Johnson's spot on the active roster.

