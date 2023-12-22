Raiders CB Jack Jones on facing Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You stop the magician, then the act is over'

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers have been in the spotlight this season for their year-long struggles. However, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones isn't concerned about that crew heading into Monday night's divisional showdown. He's focused on one man.
"We're not worried about them," Jones said Thursday, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's Patrick Mahomes we've got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over."
Few have stopped Patrick Mahomes in his career -- even fewer wearing a Raiders jersey.
Kansas City has won six straight and 11 of 12 against the Raiders. Since Mahomes took over in 2018, the Chiefs have put up 28-plus points in each contest (10-1) against the Silver and Black -- the first team in NFL history to score 28-plus points in 11 straight games against a single opponent, per NFL Research.
K.C. has scored 30-plus points versus Las Vegas in eight straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history -- only team with a longer streak is the 1964-68 Chiefs versus the Broncos (9 games).
Vegas hasn't figured out how to stop the Chiefs' magician.
Mahomes has the highest QB win percentage (.909) and passer rating (113.5) by any Raiders opponent in team history (minimum six starts). The quarterback's 29 career passing touchdowns versus the Raiders is his most against any opponent.
Even in the one game Vegas beat K.C., the Raiders still couldn't slow Mahomes. The signal-caller's lone loss to the Raiders was Week 5, 2020, at home in a 40-32 contest.
The Chiefs' offense has been uneven all season as the receivers struggle to find consistency week to week. Through it all, Mahomes has kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West, making it work despite weaponry restrictions.
If the Raiders can't stop the magic man on Christmas Day, the Chiefs will clinch their eighth straight AFC West title.