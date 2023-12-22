Raiders CB Jack Jones on facing Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You stop the magician, then the act is over'

K.C. has scored 30-plus points versus Las Vegas in eight straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history -- only team with a longer streak is the 1964-68 Chiefs versus the Broncos (9 games).

Vegas hasn't figured out how to stop the Chiefs' magician.

Mahomes has the highest QB win percentage (.909) and passer rating (113.5) by any Raiders opponent in team history (minimum six starts). The quarterback's 29 career passing touchdowns versus the Raiders is his most against any opponent.

Even in the one game Vegas beat K.C., the Raiders still couldn't slow Mahomes. The signal-caller's lone loss to the Raiders was Week 5, 2020, at home in a 40-32 contest.

The Chiefs' offense has been uneven all season as the receivers struggle to find consistency week to week. Through it all, Mahomes has kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West, making it work despite weaponry restrictions.