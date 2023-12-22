Around the NFL

Raiders CB Jack Jones on facing Chiefs, QB Patrick Mahomes: 'You stop the magician, then the act is over'

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers have been in the spotlight this season for their year-long struggles. However, Raiders cornerback Jack Jones isn't concerned about that crew heading into Monday night's divisional showdown. He's focused on one man. 

"We're not worried about them," Jones said Thursday, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's Patrick Mahomes we've got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over."

Few have stopped Patrick Mahomes in his career -- even fewer wearing a Raiders jersey.

Kansas City has won six straight and 11 of 12 against the Raiders. Since Mahomes took over in 2018, the Chiefs have put up 28-plus points in each contest (10-1) against the Silver and Black -- the first team in NFL history to score 28-plus points in 11 straight games against a single opponent, per NFL Research.

Related Links

K.C. has scored 30-plus points versus Las Vegas in eight straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history -- only team with a longer streak is the 1964-68 Chiefs versus the Broncos (9 games).

Vegas hasn't figured out how to stop the Chiefs' magician.

Mahomes has the highest QB win percentage (.909) and passer rating (113.5) by any Raiders opponent in team history (minimum six starts). The quarterback's 29 career passing touchdowns versus the Raiders is his most against any opponent.

Even in the one game Vegas beat K.C., the Raiders still couldn't slow Mahomes. The signal-caller's lone loss to the Raiders was Week 5, 2020, at home in a 40-32 contest.

The Chiefs' offense has been uneven all season as the receivers struggle to find consistency week to week. Through it all, Mahomes has kept the Chiefs atop the AFC West, making it work despite weaponry restrictions.

If the Raiders can't stop the magic man on Christmas Day,  the Chiefs will clinch their eighth straight AFC West title.

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley on Giants' struggles vs. Eagles: 'I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach'

New York Giants Giants RB Saquon Barkley is looking to end a 10-game road losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.
news

Saints have 'no excuses' after loss to Rams crushes playoff chances: 'We just have to win out'

After dropping Thursday night's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a precarious spot in the NFC playoff picture after letting the NFC South lead slip away. 
news

Matthew Stafford's sensational play has Rams on doorstep of playoff return 

The Los Angeles Rams continued to roll since their Week 10 bye, stiff-arming the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, Thursday night to move to 5-1 in their last six tilts, with their only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua creates noise in offensive rookie of the year race during Thursday's win over Saints 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a masterful showing in Thursday's win over the Saints, and it might have been the best performance of an all-star rookie season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Rams' win over Saints on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams had stellar outings as the Rams held on for a win over the visiting Saints.
news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
news

Jalen Hurts on comments following loss to Seahawks: 'Everything starts with me'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clarified on Thursday his comments following Monday's loss to the Seahawks, telling reporters that he was issuing a challenge to himself and that "everything starts with me."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play vs. Steelers 

As expected, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be unavailable after he sustained the shoulder injury in a Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, HC Zac Taylor told reporters.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics, focused on winning games

After silencing his critics after a masterful performance without WR Tyreek Hill last week, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made it clear he's only worried about winning football games. 