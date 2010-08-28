Raiders' Campbell injures wrist, will be evaluated this week

Published: Aug 28, 2010 at 05:16 PM

Raiders coach Cable said Sunday that the stinger that knocked quarterback Jason Campbell out of the exhibition loss to the 49ers is not serious. However, Campbell also hurt his right wrist in the game, which is more of an immediate concern.

The Contra Costa Times reports that the wrist injury occurred on the series prior to the one in which he sustained the stinger. Campbell had an MRI and X-rays, with the results to be evaluated this week, the newspaper reports.

In other injury news, running back Michael Bush will undergo surgery on his broken left thumb. Cable said Sunday there's a good chance Bush could recover in time to play in the season opener Sept. 12 in Tennessee, but he will know more about Bush's status after Monday's operation.

Bush is being counted on to share the running load with Darren McFadden this season. He broke the thumb when he was hit on the hand by a helmet on his final carry Saturday against San Francisco.

The third-year veteran had 7 rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second half of the Raiders 28-24 preseason loss.

Bush led the Raiders in rushing last season with 589 yards and three touchdowns. In two seasons with Oakland, Bush has 218 rushes for 1,010 and six touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

