Raiders, Broncos renew rivalry Monday night

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 10:56 AM

Why to watch
John Fox brings a more physical brand of play to Denver in his debut, but will it be any more effective? Serious talent issues linger as Denver tries to rebuild, however, and their defensive line issues could be greatly exposed by Oakland's power run game. The Raiders' huge defensive line presents some mismatches as well. If you own Darren McFadden on your fantasy team, this could be a fun late Monday night game for you to pick up a ton of points and pull off a comeback win.

Inside story
Don't look now, but the Raiders have won seven straight games in the division dating back to 2009. And they have owned Denver recently, winning 59-14 and 39-23 last season. If it seems like a tough match-up for the Broncos, it probably is.

