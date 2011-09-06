Raiders, Broncos renew rivalry Monday night

Why to watch

John Fox brings a more physical brand of play to Denver in his debut, but will it be any more effective? Serious talent issues linger as Denver tries to rebuild, however, and their defensive line issues could be greatly exposed by Oakland's power run game. The Raiders' huge defensive line presents some mismatches as well. If you own Darren McFadden on your fantasy team, this could be a fun late Monday night game for you to pick up a ton of points and pull off a comeback win.