Raiders bring back veteran OT Barnes for another season

Published: Mar 05, 2010 at 01:11 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders re-signed free-agent offensive lineman Khalif Barnes to a one-year contract Friday.

For more on the Raiders, check out the latest from our team of bloggers.

» Blog Blitz: Raiders

The Raiders didn't tender a contract offer to Barnes before the start of free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent. But the team confirmed that Barnes is coming back for a second season.

Barnes signed a one-year deal last year to come to Oakland after four years in Jacksonville. He was expected to compete for a starting left tackle spot with Mario Henderson but broke his left ankle in training camp. Barnes appeared in just six games last season, appearing mostly on the right side of the line.

Henderson allowed an NFL-worst 10.5 sacks last season. Last year's starting right tackle, Cornell Green, is an unrestricted free agent. Green committed 12 penalties and allowed 6.5 sacks in 12 games.

The Raiders also announced the hiring of Kevin Ross as a defensive backs coach. Ross had spent five seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers.

"We are incredibly excited to add Kevin to our coaching staff," Raiders coach Tom Cable said. "He had a long and successful playing career and earned the respect of every team he joined along the way and we are fortunate to have him here."

Ross played defensive back for 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and San Diego. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and recorded 38 career interceptions.

The Raiders previously had hired Clancy Pendergast for the position to replace the retired Willie Brown. But Pendergast left after less than two weeks to take over as defensive coordinator at California.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during emotional halftime ceremony days after Hall of Famer's death

"It wasn't supposed to be like this." That's how Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II prefaced Saturday evening's bittersweet jersey retirement ceremony for franchise icon Franco Harris.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera not ready to name Week 17 starter after Carson Wentz replaces Heinicke in loss

After a 37-20 loss to the 49ers which saw the return of QB Carson Wentz late in the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team has a lot to think about before they decide whether they will start Wentz or Taylor Heinicke going forward.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Colts game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE