Raiders bring back veteran OT Barnes for another season

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders re-signed free-agent offensive lineman Khalif Barnes to a one-year contract Friday.
For more on the Raiders, check out the latest from our team of bloggers.
The Raiders didn't tender a contract offer to Barnes before the start of free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent. But the team confirmed that Barnes is coming back for a second season.
Barnes signed a one-year deal last year to come to Oakland after four years in Jacksonville. He was expected to compete for a starting left tackle spot with Mario Henderson but broke his left ankle in training camp. Barnes appeared in just six games last season, appearing mostly on the right side of the line.
Henderson allowed an NFL-worst 10.5 sacks last season. Last year's starting right tackle, Cornell Green, is an unrestricted free agent. Green committed 12 penalties and allowed 6.5 sacks in 12 games.
The Raiders also announced the hiring of Kevin Ross as a defensive backs coach. Ross had spent five seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers.
Ross played defensive back for 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and San Diego. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and recorded 38 career interceptions.
The Raiders previously had hired Clancy Pendergast for the position to replace the retired Willie Brown. But Pendergast left after less than two weeks to take over as defensive coordinator at California.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press