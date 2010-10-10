Raiders block two Chargers punts in first quarter

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Raiders took less than 5 minutes Sunday to become the 10th team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to block two punts in the same game.
Rock Cartwright blocked the first against San Diego Chargers punter Mike Scifres on the opening drive when he knocked the ball out of the end zone for a safety.
On the Chargers' next possession, Brandon Myers laid out to block another punt. Hiram Eugene picked it up for a touchdown just 4:27 into the game.
The last team with two blocked punts in the same game was the Chicago Bears on Dec. 23, 2007, against the Green Bay Packers' Jon Ryan. The record for most blocked punts in a game since the merger is three by the Detroit Lions against Green Bay's Steve Broussard on Sept. 21, 1975.
Scifres has had three punts blocked this season after having only one swatted in his first 102 games.
