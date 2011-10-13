Raiders begin league-wide search for GM to replace Davis

The Oakland Raiders have inquired with several NFL front-office executives, including Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Eric DeCosta, about their general manager position, league sources said Thursday.
The Raiders, who are reworking their front office after the death of longtime owner Al Davis, are contacting candidates to oversee their front office. Coach Hue Jackson and his staff now hold considerable personnel power and also could under a new arrangement.
DeCosta, a 40-year-old who long has been considered one of the elite young personnel men in the league, is on Oakland's target list, and he worked with Jackson in Baltimore. However, DeCosta has turned down several opportunities in the past and is considered the Ravens' GM-in-waiting for whenever Ozzie Newsome retires.
It's highly unlikely that DeCosta will leave Baltimore, given his deep roots in the organization and what it might take to tempt him to depart.