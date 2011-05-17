Raiders, Bears could be good destinations for Ochocinco

Published: May 17, 2011 at 06:45 AM

The problem with assuming that Chad Ochocinco has played his final game with the Bengals is that staying in Cincinnati might be his best option, particularly if Carson Palmer returns.

The other problem, of course, as Pat Kirwan pointed out on Monday, is there is a limited market for on-the-decline wide receivers, especially one who is as high-maintenance as Ochocinco. There might not be five interested teams, in all reality, particularly if Ochocinco is intent on earning the kind of money ($6 million) he is slated to make with the Bengals in 2011.

But there are other potential possibilities, including:

Raiders: Oakland would be my best bet. Hue Jackson has worked with Ochocinco and likes him. He also has a need for a veteran wide receiver. We know the Raiders are willing to gamble on guys.

Seahawks: Seattle, similarly, has taken chances on characters and has a need at wide receiver. Pete Carroll is not shy when it comes to taking on unique players, or guys who might scare other teams off. He considered signing Terrell Owens and Brandon Marshall a year ago.

Redskins: Washington tried like heck to land Ochocinco a few years back, dangling multiple first-round picks. Dan Snyder has been enamored with him and Ochocinco's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has done a lot of business with the Redskins over the years. Ochocinco's game has dipped since then, but if Santana Moss moves on he could make some sense for them.

Bears: I can't help but wonder if the Bears would take a chance as well, particularly if Ochocinco drops his price. He comes with some quirks, but has never been in any sort of trouble legally, and a lot of guys in the league love him. He can be a "me" guy and his antics rub some people the wrong way, but as a second or third option, he could be a fit with Chicago. Mike Martz is more interested in explosive/quick-twitch guys, and at this stage of his career Ochocinco doesn't fit that description. But in a limited free-agent market, he could be a solid option.

