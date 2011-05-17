Raiders, Bears could be good destinations for Ochocinco

Bears: I can't help but wonder if the Bears would take a chance as well, particularly if Ochocinco drops his price. He comes with some quirks, but has never been in any sort of trouble legally, and a lot of guys in the league love him. He can be a "me" guy and his antics rub some people the wrong way, but as a second or third option, he could be a fit with Chicago. Mike Martz is more interested in explosive/quick-twitch guys, and at this stage of his career Ochocinco doesn't fit that description. But in a limited free-agent market, he could be a solid option.