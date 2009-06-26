Raiders announce sponsorship deal with low-fare airline AirAsia

"This is a very meaningful moment for all of us in AirAsia," AirAsia Group CEO Dato' Sri Tony Fernandes said in the statement. "We are very excited to associate ourselves with a great, iconic team like the Oakland Raiders as they reflect our own endeavor for excellence. This is AirAsia's latest effort in boosting our brand globally via our extensive route presence across Asia. With AirAsia's Airbus A340 Oakland livery plane, we would be able to deliver just that and further enhance our brand. Despite not operating into the U.S. yet, AirAsia has already captured the attention of the U.S. public, and Aviation week's Laureate Award that we won recently is a testimony of that."