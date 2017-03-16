Around the NFL

Raiders agree to terms with Jared Cook on 2-year deal

Published: Mar 16, 2017 at 10:13 AM
Oakland is adding to an already explosive offense.

The Raiders have signed former Green Bay tight end Jared Cook to a two-year, $12.2 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The Raiders later confirmed the deal.

Cook also drew interest from the Seahawks and Vikings after the Packers signed Martellus Bennett as his replacement. It's quite possible that Cook misread his market after emerging as Aaron Rodgers' secret weapon last season.

Due to reach age 30 next month, Cook was ranked No. 34 overall on Around The NFL's list of the top 101 free agents.

An excellent fit in Derek Carr's aerial attack, Cook is an exceptionally athletic seam-stretching tight end. Although Clive Walford was drafted to fill that role, he failed to consistently gain separation in a disappointing second season.

After spending the first seven years of his career attempting to corral errant throws from scattershot passers in Tennessee and St. Louis, Cook is moving from one Pro Bowl quarterback to another.

