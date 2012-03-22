Raiders agree to deals with OL Barnes, CB Lee

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders agreed on one-year contracts with free agent offensive lineman Khalif Barnes and cornerback Pat Lee on Wednesday.
The moves by new general manager Reggie McKenzie were the latest to bolster the line and secondary as he has added only to those two positions so far this offseason.
After spending most of his first two years with the Raiders as a reserve, Barnes started all 16 games at right tackle last year before becoming a free agent. He ended up staying in Oakland after reaching a deal that could be worth up to $2 million, said his agent, Kenneth Zuckerman.
The deal came the same day the Raiders lost starting center Samson Satele to Indianapolis in free agency.
The Raiders re-signed guard Cooper Carlisle on Monday, less than a week after releasing him, and also signed guard Mike Brisiel to a four-year deal worth almost $20 million last week.
With left tackle Jared Veldheer still in place and guard Stefen Wisniewski possibly moving to center, the Raiders could be set on their starting offensive line.
Lee also agreed to a deal Wednesday, said his agent, Todd France. He is the second player with ties to McKenzie in Green Bay to come to Oakland so far this offseason. The Raiders also signed defensive back Brandon Underwood last month.
After releasing starters Stanford Routt and Chris Johnson early in the offseason, the Raiders have now signed three cornerbacks in the last week: Ron Bartell, Shawntae Spencer and Lee.
