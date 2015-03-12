Rahim Moore agrees to 3-year, $12M deal with Texans

Take another safety off the board.
Rahim Moore, who visited with the Texans on Wednesday, liked his stay in Houston so much that he's agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source involved.
Moore played in more than 1,000 snaps for the Broncos last year and logged a career-high four interceptions. He'll join a platoon led by incumbent D.J. Swearinger and Kendrick Lewis who, according to the Chronicle, is in negotiations to return as well.
At 25, Moore, a former second-round pick, still has plenty of quality minutes to offer. Though he won't break the bank in Houston, he'll aid in coverage for a decent price.
The Texans struggled against the pass last year, finishing 21st while allowing more than 240 yards per game.
Ranked No. 29 on NFL.com's list of best free agents, Moore is coming off the board after former Giants safety Antrel Rolle, who inked a deal with the Bears yesterday for $11.25 million ($4.9 guaranteed).
