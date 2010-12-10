Quotes from Dec. 9 'Thursday Night Kickoff'

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Dec. 9, 2010 on NFL Network
Quotes from "Thursday Night Kickoff Presented By Sears" pregame show
From Nashville:
From Los Angeles:
On where Vince Young is:
"I'm not sure. He's on injured reserve. I haven't seen him since the Redskins game when he left the team in the locker room. … He's welcome [back to the training facility]. He's treated no differently than any other [player on] injured reserve."
On how the Vince Young situation has affected the locker room:
"It's hard to say. My gut feel is that the locker room is much better because of his actions after the game. There's no excuse for what he did. … I think to a man, most everybody in that locker room would disagree with his actions, and so from that standpoint he's probably better off not being here. But he's welcome to come back and rehab."
On if he has had a chance to sit down with owner Bud Adams and discuss the future:
"No. The only discussion we've had is that [Vince Young] will require surgery and we're going to put him on injured reserve. Those things will take place after the season is over."
On what he would change about Vince Young off the field:
"This is not just Vince, this is most players in general: I think it's understanding what it takes to be a pro and the time commitment. It's a privilege to play in the National Football League and it takes work. There are also going to be ups and downs associated with that and you have to be able to keep those in perspective."
"There is a 100 percent chance Cortland will be matched up on Andre again. Maybe 110 percent."
On a discussion he has had with Finnegan with the rematch coming up:
"The same discussion I had with him before the first matchup: don't do anything to hurt the football team. Period. And he didn't, with the one exception maybe a quick jam that went to the face."
On the ejection:
"He didn't throw a punch so I disagree with the ejection, I disagree with how everything was handled. I thought that if you looked at it from this perspective, it was one of the greatest examples of self-control and self-restraint and poise that you will ever see because he didn't swing back."
On Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger battling cancer:
"You walk into his office when he's there and you give him a hug. That's how you put things in perspective. It has been an incredible experience for the staff, for the players. He loves this team and he loves this organization. He loves this game and I'll never ever forget the commitment that he's made. It's been very, very inspiring."
On if he wants to be in Tennessee next year:
"Oh yeah, I'm under contract for next year. Absolutely. What's interesting is - yes of course to answer your question Steve. You know this profession, what happens is you start 5-2, you lose a few games in a row and now all of a sudden the ball starts rolling and people starts speculating and everybody starts talking. Those things don't enter the thought process here. I'm focused on the next game, I'm focused on trying to win a championship for our owner."
"Jeff Fisher is about as easy of a coach to get along with as there is in the National Football League. Players want to play for him, but clearly this relationship isn't working and I blame Vince Young and his lack of maturity."
"I don't think they can co-exist, I don't think either one has a desire to co-exist, and I think half the team is riding with Vince Young on this one and they need to allow the egos to get out the door and have a conversation."
- Deion Sanders
"The bottom line is this: I don't know of a single profession in America where an employee could profanely walk out on the boss in a staff meeting and apologize via text and keep his job."
"The problem with Randy Moss is I don't think he's lost his game, I think he's lost his passion."
"I would sign Randy Moss. I want to collect as many good football players on my team as I can, and yes I still think that he's a great deep threat. He can score from any place on the field with his speed."
- Steve Mariucci on Randy Moss
"Randy Moss is still a viable receiver in our league, one of the most respected receivers in our league, and if offenses got him involved in our league, he could still put up some pretty impressive numbers."
- Sterling Sharpe on Randy Moss
"He will become a role player."
- Marshall Faulk on the future for Randy Moss
- Joe Theismann on the recent struggles of Peyton Manning
"When you start second-guessing the guys around you, it's very difficult to play the position. That's what Peyton Manning has done the last few weeks, that's why we've seen 11 interceptions."
"As soon as you start getting specific as a quarterback and start trying to put the ball [in a specific spot] instead of throwing into a general area, you put too much pressure on yourself. He needs to relax and let the other guys make plays for him."
"Let's just say Peyton Manning has not been playing well these last three games. Let's stop trying to find excuses."
"Could it be that even the great Peyton Manning is not exempt from the Super Bowl hangover? It doesn't matter how great you are, you are not exempt from it."
"When you play for the Indianapolis Colts, it's demanded of you to be up to speed. You need to get up to Peyton's level; he's not coming down to yours."
"There is not that much wrong…he really misses Joseph Addai"
From Jason La Canfora:
"Urban Meyer's departure from the University of Florida won't result in a jump to the NFL. Several coaches with ties to Meyer told me his concerns about his family and his health are very real; they don't see him back on the sidelines for at least a year or two, if at all. Some have linked Jon Gruden to the Florida job, but he won't be going there. He could earn roughly three times more in the NFL, and I'm told he's more seriously considering a return to the league now than he was a year ago. San Francisco will be among the teams to consider Gruden. The 49ers would also look at Stanford head coach Jim Harbaugh, who would be under consideration by the Broncos as well. Should Jeff Fisher become available, he would top several teams' wish-lists. Fisher has clashed with owner Bud Adams regarding the future of quarterback Vince Young, and it could result in the coach exiting Tennessee. Should Adams try to trade Fisher, who's in the last year of his contract, for a high draft pick, Jerry Jones would be among the first on the [phone] line."
"This is a Cinderella story for sure with the Rams. I think Steve Spagnuolo and his staff are a year ahead of the game, maybe like Tampa Bay."
"He alienated his teammates and the new coaching staff right off the bat by not showing up for off-season workouts…He needs to grow up and play football."
"As a player, I blame Albert Haynesworth for what has happened. You must try and be the bigger man out of respect for the coach. Albert did not do that."
- Sterling Sharpe on the Albert Haynesworth situation in Washington
- Sterling Sharpe on the suspension of Albert Haynesworth
"I like Jon Gruden. … He likes Tim Tebow already and would be a good fit."
"I was a little bit disturbed by what I saw last week with the Oakland Raiders pounding the football inside [against San Diego]. If you can't stop the run, you're not going to win and they definitely can't make it to the playoffs without stopping the run."
"Let's stop sleeping on the Oakland Raiders. They're not a homecoming [game], they're not a pushover anymore. When you go into Oakland nowadays, you have to play some football."
