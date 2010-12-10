Quotes from Dec. 9 'Thursday Night Kickoff'

"Urban Meyer's departure from the University of Florida won't result in a jump to the NFL. Several coaches with ties to Meyer told me his concerns about his family and his health are very real; they don't see him back on the sidelines for at least a year or two, if at all. Some have linked Jon Gruden to the Florida job, but he won't be going there. He could earn roughly three times more in the NFL, and I'm told he's more seriously considering a return to the league now than he was a year ago. San Francisco will be among the teams to consider Gruden. The 49ers would also look at Stanford head coach Jim Harbaugh, who would be under consideration by the Broncos as well. Should Jeff Fisher become available, he would top several teams' wish-lists. Fisher has clashed with owner Bud Adams regarding the future of quarterback Vince Young, and it could result in the coach exiting Tennessee. Should Adams try to trade Fisher, who's in the last year of his contract, for a high draft pick, Jerry Jones would be among the first on the [phone] line."