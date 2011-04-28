Quite the catch: Fitzgerald, Johnson sprint from receiver pack

With the exploding passing games in the NFL these days, there are a lot of high-quality receivers. In the conversation as the league's best are Roddy White, Larry Fitzgerald, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and Calvin Johnson. In breaking close races, I like to look at a consistency of multiple seasons. Wayne has the most receptions with 397 and the most yards with 5,274. Fitzgerald has the most touchdowns with 41. But when it comes to looking at the whole body of work including YAC, converting first downs, blocking for the running game, the supporting cast around him, and ability to stay on the field, I have to go with Fitzgerald, followed closely by Andre Johnson, White and Wayne. Calvin Johnson might be the most gifted athlete in the group, but he's close to 100 receptions and 1,000 yards behind the other guys over the same period of time.