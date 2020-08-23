Quite simply, 'winning' is goal for Browns DE Myles Garrett

"Just two young Texas boys who want to lead their each side of the ball to success," Garrett said of himself and Mayfield. "He wants to do well on his side. He obviously wants to bounce back and have one hell of a year, and I want to do the same. We are kind of in the same boat. We are competitive. We want to be the best that we can be, and we know that last year was not that. We have it in each other. We are going to challenge each other every single day. I am going to talk to him and talk trash when we make a big play on him. I know he is going to do the same thing when he makes a big play. Just two competitive guys who love the game and have that fire for it."