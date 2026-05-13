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Patriots rookie LB Quintayvious Hutchins charged with domestic assault and battery

Published: May 13, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins was charged with domestic assault and battery on a family/household member on Wednesday, according to Massachusetts court records.

Hutchins pleaded not guilty at Wednesday's arraignment and was released on personal recognizance, according to court documents. His pretrial hearing session will take place on June 29.

Hutchins, 23, was selected in the seventh round (No. 247 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

"We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins," the Patriots said in a statement, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. "We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time."

In 43 games for Boston College, Hutchins recorded 72 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Hutchins signed his rookie contract with the Patriots on Saturday.

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