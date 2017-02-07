Quinn: Wait-and-see situation with Julio Jones' injury

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said as much on Tuesday, telling reporters it's a wait-and-see situation with Jones, who finished with four catches for 87 yards in the Super Bowl LI loss to New England.
Jones' spectacular grab along the sideline looked as if it was one of the final steps toward Atlanta securing its first title. It didn't turn out that way, but the catch was even more impressive considering he tapped his toes in bounds with, you know, a toe injury.
It's not all bad news for the Falcons, though. Quinn said center Alex Mack (broken leg) and running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) will not need surgery, meaning two key pieces will have one less hurdle to overcome in the offseason.