Quinn -- not Tebow -- to back up Orton in meeting with Bills

Published: Aug 20, 2011 at 01:16 PM

DENVER -- Brady Quinn has leapfrogged Tim Tebow, at least for one night.

Denver team executive John Elway tweeted before the Broncos' game against the Buffalo Bills that Quinn will follow starter Kyle Orton on Saturday night.

"Looking forward to seeing our QBs tonight. Tim went in after Kyle last week, and Brady will go second tonight. All competing," Elway wrote an hour before kickoff.

The order is not a surprise. Quinn got most of the second-team work during practice this week, and this gives them comparable data when making a final decision.

Quinn didn't play a single snap during the regular season in 2010, when Tebow was usually the No. 2 quarterback so he could spell Orton occasionally and run special plays designed to capitalize on his running abilities.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW