Quinn -- not Tebow -- to back up Orton in meeting with Bills

Denver team executive John Elway tweeted before the Broncos' game against the Buffalo Bills that Quinn will follow starter Kyle Orton on Saturday night.
"Looking forward to seeing our QBs tonight. Tim went in after Kyle last week, and Brady will go second tonight. All competing," Elway wrote an hour before kickoff.
The order is not a surprise. Quinn got most of the second-team work during practice this week, and this gives them comparable data when making a final decision.
Quinn didn't play a single snap during the regular season in 2010, when Tebow was usually the No. 2 quarterback so he could spell Orton occasionally and run special plays designed to capitalize on his running abilities.
