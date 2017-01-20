Quinn: Julio Jones will have no limitations vs. Packers

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Jones looked good in his return to practice and will have no limitations on Sunday. Jones was limited on Friday.
Jones skipped practices earlier in the week while nursing a toe injury that nagged him down the stretch -- forcing the receiver to play under 60 percent of the snaps last week. There has never been concern Jones would miss the NFC Championship game. How much he plays remains to be seen.
"He's pretty good at whatever percentage he is," Ryan said Friday when asked if he was worried Jones might not be 100 percent.
In the Week 8 win over the Packers, Jones was held to three receptions for 29 yards, but Ryan still completed 28 of 35 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and a 129.5 passer rating.