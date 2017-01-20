Around the NFL

Quinn: Julio Jones will have no limitations vs. Packers

Published: Jan 20, 2017 at 05:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julio Jones will indeed be ready to rock Sunday at the Georgia Dome versus the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Jones looked good in his return to practice and will have no limitations on Sunday. Jones was limited on Friday.

Jones skipped practices earlier in the week while nursing a toe injury that nagged him down the stretch -- forcing the receiver to play under 60 percent of the snaps last week. There has never been concern Jones would miss the NFC Championship game. How much he plays remains to be seen.

Quinn's proclamation that Jones won't be limited is great news for the high-flying Falcons offense, but quarterback Matt Ryan wasn't fretting about the prospect of his No. 1 receiver being limited.

"He's pretty good at whatever percentage he is," Ryan said Friday when asked if he was worried Jones might not be 100 percent.

In the Week 8 win over the Packers, Jones was held to three receptions for 29 yards, but Ryan still completed 28 of 35 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and a 129.5 passer rating.

The Falcons' diverse, No. 1 scoring offense isn't reliant on a healthy Jones to move the ball. Having him full-go, however, would be a big bonus versus a hobbling, porous Packers secondary.

