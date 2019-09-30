Around the NFL

Quinn: Falcons will 'look at everything' after latest dud

Published: Sep 30, 2019 at 02:16 AM
Kevin Patra

Falcons fans in Atlanta, fed up watching their team struggle at home once again, rained down boos upon their disappointing team that was being blown out by the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons dropped to 1-3 for the season, one of just three teams in the NFC with a losing record through the first month of the season, joining Washington and Arizona. The difference between those three teams is that expectations for the Cardinals and Redskins weren't that high entering the season. The Falcons, however, expected a turnaround campaign in 2019. Thus far it's been a dud.

After coach Dan Quinn fired all his coordinators during the offseason, he was asked after Sunday's loss whether drastic changes needed to be made.

"When you're not performing well, you look at everything," Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Whether that's role or featuring players or however you need to address it, you do. You can't have the one-offs... 'except for, other than this play, in between the 20,' all those things are just excuses to me."

The Falcons got bullied by the Titans Sunday, giving up big plays on defense, and failing to punch it in on offense. After a first-quarter touchdown run by Ito Smith, the Atlanta offense scored three points on their final nine drives of the game as the Titans pulled away.

Matt Ryan put up a hollow 397 yards passing, completing 35-of-53 attempts with no TDs, took five sacks and lost a fumble. The quarterback heard the boos cascade down from the home fans.

"That's part of it when you're playing poorly," Ryan said. "You are not giving them much to cheer about. You get it.

"We want to give them something to get loud about. To make those plays to get this place rocking. We didn't do that (Sunday). We've got to find a way to make plays to get the energy in the building going."

Whether more changes are in store for Atlanta remains to be seen. After all the coordinators were jettisoned in the offseason, the finger of blame has only so many more places it can land if things continue to slide south in Atlanta.

