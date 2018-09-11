Around the NFL

Quincy Enunwa might already be Darnold's top target

Published: Sep 11, 2018
Kevin Patra

Lost in the extravagant hoopla of New York crowning its latest king, Sam Darnold, was the return of receiver Quincy Enunwa.

After missing all of 2017 due to a neck injury, Enunwa came out of the gate as Darnold's top target. The 26-year-old corralled six passes for 63 yards and a score in Monday night's 48-17 road win.

"Quincy did a heck of a job," coach Todd Bowles said after the game, via the team's transcript. "He did a heck of a job for us. He blocks, he catches, he runs short and deep routes and it's exciting to have him in there because he brings a different element and picks everybody up when he's over there."

A former sixth-round pick in 2014, Enunwa burst out in 2016, proving to be a reliable, physical receiver in route to an 857-yard season on 58 catches with four touchdowns. The neck injury wiped out what seemed poised to be an even bigger season in 2017.

After just one game with Darnold, Enunwa appears to be the rookie's favorite target. Enunwa saw 10 passes his way. No other player earned more than three. Speedster Robby Anderson earned just one target -- a 41-yard touchdown.

Perhaps Enunwa's best play came on a controversial catch call on third down early in the game. With Darnold scrambling, the receiver got himself available and made a diving play. The call on the field was upheld upon review. The eight-yard reception on third-and-7 led to the Jets game-tying score. They wouldn't trail the rest of the contest.

"It was big, especially because it really wasn't designed that way, obviously," Enunwa said of the catch. "And I was just trying to make a play for him. I am excited it happened the way it did. I'm not really sure-we scored on that drive? Yeah, that was also a huge thing. I am just looking forward to the rest of the year and making plays like that."

After missing all last season, Enunwa looks poised to make a lot more plays for Darnold in 2018.

