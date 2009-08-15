Quick Take: Young rebounds; Titans top Bucs

Published: Aug 15, 2009 at 04:26 PM

What we learned ...

Vince Young can still play: Aside from a regrettable decision to try a failed lateral to LenDale White, resulting in an 11-yard loss, the Titans' much-maligned quarterback played extremely well, going 9-of-14 passing for 131 yards. Young stepped up in the pocket and connected with rookie WR Kenny Britt on a pretty 37-yard touchdown pass and also hit him on a 38-yard post pattern on which the first-round draft pick impressively hung on to ball despite being walloped by Bucs safety Will Allen.

Javon Ringer might be a ringer: The Titans took the rookie out of Michigan State in the fifth round of the April draft, even though they already had two established rushers in the backfield (Chris Johnson and White). But Ringer showed everyone why Tennessee couldn't pass him up as he finished with 51 yards on seven carries, including a 36-yard touchdown.

The Bucs' offensive line needs some work: Tampa Bay's first unit failed to protect QB Luke McCown or create any running room for RB Earnest Graham, and the backups couldn't pick up the slack. The Bucs, who surrendered three sacks, couldn't keep their signal-callers' jerseys clean.

Stylez White is a force: Though he has been productive in his first two NFL seasons with 13 sacks, Bucs DE Stylez White (formerly known as Greg White) has mostly been known for his name change. But if he keeps playing like he did Saturday (three tackles, one sack and one interception), he'll become more known for his play.

