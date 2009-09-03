Quick Take: Young excels as Titans end preseason with win

Vince Young is gaining confidence: During a wildly inconsistent preseason in which his performance has vacillated between briliant and lackluster, the 2006 first-round draft pick ended on a high note. Young not only completed 7 of 12 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown for the Titans, he didn't turn over the ball (one week after doing so twice) and showed a good burst, rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown on five carries.