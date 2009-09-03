Quick Take: Young excels as Titans end preseason with win

What we learned ...
[Re-air on NFL Network:
Green Bay Packers at
Friday, 11:30 p.m. ET
Vince Young is gaining confidence: During a wildly inconsistent preseason in which his performance has vacillated between briliant and lackluster, the 2006 first-round draft pick ended on a high note. Young not only completed 7 of 12 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown for the Titans, he didn't turn over the ball (one week after doing so twice) and showed a good burst, rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
B.J. Raji is making strides: The Packers' first-round pick in last April's draft (No. 9 overall) missed the start of training camp and the first two preseason games because of a contract holdout, but he seems to be rounding into shape just in time. He had three tackles and one sack and was a consistent presence in the Titans' backfield.