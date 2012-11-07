Quick Take: Would Haley rub it in vs. Chiefs?

Why this game is intriguing: A Monday Night Football game ranked this low? Say it ain't so. But so it is. Ben Roethlisberger and his merry band of burly running backs are rumbling along, while the Chiefs are doing just the opposite. Kansas City coach Romeo Crennel fired himself as defensive coordinator after last Thursday's loss to the Chargers, but is that cause for optimism? We'll see. The storyline to watch here is Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, former Chiefs coach, taking on his old team. If Pittsburgh gets up big, will Haley rub it in? That is to say, how much will he rub it in? Bad blood still runs deep.