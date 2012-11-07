Quick Take: Would Haley rub it in vs. Chiefs?

Published: Nov 07, 2012 at 08:01 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 10 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: A Monday Night Football game ranked this low? Say it ain't so. But so it is. Ben Roethlisberger and his merry band of burly running backs are rumbling along, while the Chiefs are doing just the opposite. Kansas City coach Romeo Crennel fired himself as defensive coordinator after last Thursday's loss to the Chargers, but is that cause for optimism? We'll see. The storyline to watch here is Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, former Chiefs coach, taking on his old team. If Pittsburgh gets up big, will Haley rub it in? That is to say, how much will he rub it in? Bad blood still runs deep.

On Twitter:#KCvsPIT

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak

Will Jameis Winston take full advantage of Seattle's ghastly defense? Do the Eagles finally find their run game? Can the Bengals stop Lamar Jackson? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Robert Woods discusses Jared Goff's departure, forging relationship with Matthew Stafford

Robert Woods still has plenty of love for former teammate Jared Goff, crediting the Detroit quarterback for helping to "expand" his career. Ahead of Lions-Rams on Sunday, the receiver dishes on his reaction to Goff being traded and the developing connection with his new QB, Matthew Stafford.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW