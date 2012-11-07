Quick Take: Would Haley rub it in vs. Chiefs?

Why this game is intriguing: A Monday Night Football game ranked this low? Say it ain't so. But so it is. Ben Roethlisberger and his merry band of burly running backs are rumbling along, while the Chiefs are doing just the opposite. Kansas City coach Romeo Crennel fired himself as defensive coordinator after last Thursday's loss to the Chargers, but is that cause for optimism? We'll see. The storyline to watch here is Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, former Chiefs coach, taking on his old team. If Pittsburgh gets up big, will Haley rub it in? That is to say, how much will he rub it in? Bad blood still runs deep.
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak
Will Jameis Winston take full advantage of Seattle's ghastly defense? Do the Eagles finally find their run game? Can the Bengals stop Lamar Jackson? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields
Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career.
Robert Woods discusses Jared Goff's departure, forging relationship with Matthew Stafford
Robert Woods still has plenty of love for former teammate Jared Goff, crediting the Detroit quarterback for helping to "expand" his career. Ahead of Lions-Rams on Sunday, the receiver dishes on his reaction to Goff being traded and the developing connection with his new QB, Matthew Stafford.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss
As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad.