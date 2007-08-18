Quick Take: Win slips through Raiders hands

Published: Aug 18, 2007 at 07:05 PM

It was over when
Oakland receiver Alvis Whitted dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass from Josh McCown in the end zone with only five seconds left, preserving a 26-21 49ers win.

Game balls
Despite fumbling two snaps (he recovered both), Daunte Culpepper was on point for the Raiders, tossing two touchdown passes and completing 6-of-8 throws. The 49ers' starting quarterback Alex Smith was also outstanding, completing 8-of-12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Key stat
The teams combined for 20 penalties in a game where both teams otherwise soundly executed their game plans.

Noteworthy
Lamont Jordan rushed for 67 yards on only eight carries and also scored a touchdown. Jordan is trying to regain his starting job after a season-ending knee injury last year.

