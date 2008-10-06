Quick Take: Vikings win wild game over Saints

Published: Oct 06, 2008 at 06:05 PM

It was over when ...
Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell nailed a 30-yard field goal with just 13 seconds remaining. The kick was set up by a long pass interference penalty on Kevin Kaesviharn -- the Saints' 11th penalty of the game -- and it came on the possession following a missed field goal attempt by New Orleans' Martin Gramatica.

Game ball
Antoine Winfield single-handedly kept the Vikings in the game during the first half. He returned a blocked field goal 59 yards for a touchdown, had a key sack, forced a fumble and recovered it, which set the Minnesota offense up inside the Saints' 10-yard-line and had several tackles for a loss. He continued his strong play into the second half, shutting down his side of the field and finishing with eight tackles.

Key stat
The Saints dominated the game in many categories, but lost in one of the most important -- turnover differential. New Orleans coughed up the ball four times, while Minnesota did a much better job of taking care of the ball, with no turnovers.

Noteworthy
This was the first time in NFL history a game had a combination of a blocked field goal, a TD pass by a non-quarterback, two field goals of beyond 50 yards and two punt return touchdowns. ... Winfield's blocked field goal return for a touchdown was Minnesota's first in 48 years. ... Reggie Bush tied an NFL record with two punt returns for a touchdown. ... Gus Frerotte started his first Monday Night Football game since 1997, when he was with the Redskins and beat the Cowboys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson has veteran defensive back Nasir Adderley excited.

news

State of the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers: Can Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley lead playoff push?

Justin Herbert and Brandon Staley barely missed the playoffs last season. Are they ready to break into the postseason this time around? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

news

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is ready for another season with high expectations, and that preparedness comes in part by having the dream of playing with a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW