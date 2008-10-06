Quick Take: Vikings win wild game over Saints

It was over when ...
Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell nailed a 30-yard field goal with just 13 seconds remaining. The kick was set up by a long pass interference penalty on Kevin Kaesviharn -- the Saints' 11th penalty of the game -- and it came on the possession following a missed field goal attempt by New Orleans' Martin Gramatica.
Game ball
Antoine Winfield single-handedly kept the Vikings in the game during the first half. He returned a blocked field goal 59 yards for a touchdown, had a key sack, forced a fumble and recovered it, which set the Minnesota offense up inside the Saints' 10-yard-line and had several tackles for a loss. He continued his strong play into the second half, shutting down his side of the field and finishing with eight tackles.
Key stat
The Saints dominated the game in many categories, but lost in one of the most important -- turnover differential. New Orleans coughed up the ball four times, while Minnesota did a much better job of taking care of the ball, with no turnovers.
Noteworthy
This was the first time in NFL history a game had a combination of a blocked field goal, a TD pass by a non-quarterback, two field goals of beyond 50 yards and two punt return touchdowns. ... Winfield's blocked field goal return for a touchdown was Minnesota's first in 48 years. ... Reggie Bush tied an NFL record with two punt returns for a touchdown. ... Gus Frerotte started his first Monday Night Football game since 1997, when he was with the Redskins and beat the Cowboys.