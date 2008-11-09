Quick Take: Vikings slip past Packers

Published: Nov 09, 2008 at 09:39 AM

It was over when ...
Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a 52-yard field goal wide right as time expired with his team trailing by one point.

Game balls
The combination of running backs Adrian Peterson and Chester Taylor was all the Vikings offense needed. Peterson (30 attempts, 192 yards rushing) scored the winning TD on a 29-yard run, while Taylor (four receptions, 84 yards) scored on a 47-yard pass to open the second half.

Key stat
The Vikings forced two safeties in the second quarter. A team has not recorded two safeties in a game since 2003.

Noteworthy
Vikings coach Brad Childress got his first victory against Green Bay in six tries. ... Minnestoa CB Charles Gordon was carted off the field with an ankle injury and did not return. ... The Packers used their first official challenge of the year in the fourth quarter. ... Green Bay scored its sixth defensive touchdown of the season, a franchise record. ... Packers WR Donald Driver has a reception in 104 straight games, passing Sterling Sharpe for the longest streak in Packers history.

