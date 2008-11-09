Quick Take: Vikings slip past Packers

Noteworthy

Vikings coach Brad Childress got his first victory against Green Bay in six tries. ... Minnestoa CB Charles Gordon was carted off the field with an ankle injury and did not return. ... The Packers used their first official challenge of the year in the fourth quarter. ... Green Bay scored its sixth defensive touchdown of the season, a franchise record. ... Packers WR Donald Driver has a reception in 104 straight games, passing Sterling Sharpe for the longest streak in Packers history.