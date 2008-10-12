Quick Take: Vikings keep Lions winless

Published: Oct 12, 2008 at 10:12 AM

It was over when ...
Vikings DT Kevin Williams sacked Dan Orlovsky for the fourth time as the Lions quarterback tried one last desperate throw to the end zone with four seconds remaining in the game and his team down by two.

Game ball
Bernard Berrian's 86-yard TD reception in the third quarter changed the momentum of the game for Minnesota's offense, which had failed to score on its first eight drives of the game. Berrian, who is averaging 99.5 receiving yards in his last four games, finished with five receptions for 131 yards.

Key stat
Lions quarterback Jon Kitna failed to start for the first time in 32 games. He was replaced by Orlovsky, the fourth-year player who was making his first career start. Late in the first half, Orlovsky dropped back to pass from his own end zone only to see Vikings DE Jared Allen coming toward him and forcing him out of bounds, giving the Vikings a safety, the difference in the game.

Noteworthy
Lions WR Calvin Johnson was helped off the field after being hit in the left eye in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... Vikings QB Gus Frerotte injured his ankle in the first quarter but stayed in the game. ... The Vikings have now won 12 of the last 13 meetings with Detroit. ... The Lions have lost six straight and are 1-12 in their last 13 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) downgraded to out vs. Bengals

T.J. Watt dodged a major injury when he hurt his groin last week. He just didn't avoid missing a game. The Steelers star was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Bengals.
news

Dak Prescott looking forward to 'special' homecoming on Monday night

Returning to play in front of Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium for the first time since he broke his ankle last season, Dak Prescott and Dallas will look to take down the rival Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry congratulates high school runner Kayleb Wagner for breaking his record: 'I think it's incredible'

Once upon a time a star runner for Yulee High in Florida, Titans RB Derrick Henry rumbled to a state single-game record of 502 yards rushing in 2012. Henry's state standard was broken on Sept. 17 when Baker High's Kayleb Wagner rushed for an amazing 535 yards.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW