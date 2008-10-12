Quick Take: Vikings keep Lions winless

It was over when ...
Vikings DT Kevin Williams sacked Dan Orlovsky for the fourth time as the Lions quarterback tried one last desperate throw to the end zone with four seconds remaining in the game and his team down by two.
Game ball
Bernard Berrian's 86-yard TD reception in the third quarter changed the momentum of the game for Minnesota's offense, which had failed to score on its first eight drives of the game. Berrian, who is averaging 99.5 receiving yards in his last four games, finished with five receptions for 131 yards.
Key stat
Lions quarterback Jon Kitna failed to start for the first time in 32 games. He was replaced by Orlovsky, the fourth-year player who was making his first career start. Late in the first half, Orlovsky dropped back to pass from his own end zone only to see Vikings DE Jared Allen coming toward him and forcing him out of bounds, giving the Vikings a safety, the difference in the game.
Noteworthy
Lions WR Calvin Johnson was helped off the field after being hit in the left eye in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... Vikings QB Gus Frerotte injured his ankle in the first quarter but stayed in the game. ... The Vikings have now won 12 of the last 13 meetings with Detroit. ... The Lions have lost six straight and are 1-12 in their last 13 games.