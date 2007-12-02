Quick Take: Vikings dominate Lions

It was over when ...
Minnesota RB Adrian Peterson scored his second touchdown of the game, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive and putting the Vikings up 42-10 to open the second half.
Game balls
The Minnesota offense looked crisp and efficient, led by Tarvaris Jackson. He had his first 200-yard game of the season, finishing 18 of 24 for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson has won six of eight starts this season. Peterson, in his first game since Week 10, rushed for 116 yards. He has averaged nearly 140 yards per game in five home games this season.
Noteworthy
Rookie Aundrae Allison, taking up kick-return duties for an injured Troy Williamson, set a franchise record with a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter. ... For the Lions, WR Roy Williams, LB Boss Bailey and CB Fernando Bryant left the game with injuries. ... The Lions have lost four straight after a 6-2 start. ... The Vikings have scored 147 points in their last five games.