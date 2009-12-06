Quick Take: vikings-cardinals

It was over when ...
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin had his first two-TD game of the season. (Paul Connors / Associated Press)
Cardinals K Neil Rackers nailed his third field goal of the second half. The 29-yard conversion with 4:18 left gave Arizona a 30-10 lead.
Game ball
Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald caught his 10th touchdown of the season, which tied him for first in the league. He also became the first player in franchise history with at least 10 TD receptions in three straight seasons.
Key Stat
Arizona held Minnesota to 62 yards on the ground. Adrian Peterson, the NFL's third-leading rusher coming into the game, had just to 19 yards on 13 carries.
Noteworthy
Vikings LB E.J. Henderson injured his left leg in a fourth-quarter collision with teammate Jamarca Sanford and was carted off the field. ... Minnesota QB Brett Favre played in his 283rd consecutive regular-season game, which broke Jim Marshall's NFL record for a position player (non-kicker/punter). ... Cardinals QB Kurt Warner became the first player in franchise history with three straight 3,000-yard passing seasons. ... At 8-4, Arizona has its best record through 12 games since 1976.