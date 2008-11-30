Quick Take: Vikings atop NFC North after win

Noteworthy

Orton had thrown a franchise-record 206 straight passes without an interception, then was picked off three times in his next seven attempts. ... The Vikings' 99-yard pass play was the 11th in NFL history and the longest in franchise-history. ... Bears T Dusty Dvoracek went to the locker room with an arm injury on the Bears' first series and did not return. ... The Vikings have won five straight games at home.