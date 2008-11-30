Quick Take: Vikings atop NFC North after win

It was over when ...
The Vikings made Kyle Orton pay for throwing his second interception of the game at the start of the fourth quarter. Six plays after Ben Leber's pick, RB Adrian Peterson scored from the 1-yard line to put Minnesota up 31-14.
Game ball
Vikings DE Jared Allen brought down Orton three times and made the momentum-changing tackle that stopped the Bears on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter. On the next play, the Vikings completed a 99-yard touchdown pass to take a 10-7 lead they would never relinquish.
Key stat
Of Chicago's nine second-half possessions, three ended in interceptions and four ended in punts.
Noteworthy
Orton had thrown a franchise-record 206 straight passes without an interception, then was picked off three times in his next seven attempts. ... The Vikings' 99-yard pass play was the 11th in NFL history and the longest in franchise-history. ... Bears T Dusty Dvoracek went to the locker room with an arm injury on the Bears' first series and did not return. ... The Vikings have won five straight games at home.