Quick Take: Vikings at Ravens

Published: Aug 12, 2008 at 09:50 AM

Vikings return men: The Vikings are using preseason games to audition players to see who can give the offense the best field position. Currently, the competition is wide open. Receivers Bernard Berrian, Bobby Wade and Aundrae Allison have all taken reps in training camp.

Vikings QB Brooks Bollinger: Journeyman QB Gus Frerotte joined the Vikings in the offseason and then the team chose John David Booty in the fifth round of the draft. Bollinger, a six-year veteran, finds himself fighting for a roster spot after competing for the starting job just one year ago.

QB Kyle Boller: Boller started for the Ravens in the preseason opener and took all of the first-quarter snaps, finishing 11 of 15 for 102 yards. But he did throw an ugly second-quarter INT, leaving the door open for second-year player Troy Smith and rookie Joe Flacco to make an impression against the Vikings.

Yamon Figurs: The Ravens' second-year player ran back a kickoff 48 yards and added a punt return of 52 yards in the preseason opener. Figurs will challenge the Vikes' special team unit, as its top tackler, Heath Farwell, tore his ACL last week and will miss the rest of the season.

