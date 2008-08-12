Quick Take: Vikings at Ravens

Keep your eye on ...
Vikings return men: The Vikings are using preseason games to audition players to see who can give the offense the best field position. Currently, the competition is wide open. Receivers Bernard Berrian, Bobby Wade and Aundrae Allison have all taken reps in training camp.
QB Kyle Boller: Boller started for the Ravens in the preseason opener and took all of the first-quarter snaps, finishing 11 of 15 for 102 yards. But he did throw an ugly second-quarter INT, leaving the door open for second-year player Troy Smith and rookie Joe Flacco to make an impression against the Vikings.
Yamon Figurs: The Ravens' second-year player ran back a kickoff 48 yards and added a punt return of 52 yards in the preseason opener. Figurs will challenge the Vikes' special team unit, as its top tackler, Heath Farwell, tore his ACL last week and will miss the rest of the season.